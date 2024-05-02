Coroner IDs man killed in Dayton shooting

May 2—A man who died following a reported shooting in Dayton Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

Tommie Lee Shreck, 29, was pronounced dead at a West Norman Avenue house, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police are continuing to investigate.

The shooting was reported in the first block of West Norman Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Several police vehicles were present and West Norman Avenue was blocked between Wheatley Avenue and North Main Street (state Route 48) in Dayton.

Investigators from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office also responded.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.