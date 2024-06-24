Coroner IDs Boise man who died of ‘complications’ after crash near hospital. He was 79

A Boise man died roughly two weeks after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash near the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Alva Haynes died just before 3 p.m. Saturday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise from “complications” of the blunt force injuries he sustained during a crash, the Coroner’s Office said in a news release. He was 79.

The crash occurred around 9:35 p.m. June 9 near the 6000 block of West Emerald Street, which is behind the hospital. Haynes was the only one in his vehicle. It’s unclear whether the other driver, or any possible passengers, sustained injuries.

Boise police are investigating the crash, according to the news release. The Idaho Statesman has reached out to the police department for additional information.