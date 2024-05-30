Coroner IDs Belleville man killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-64

A 23-year-old Belleville man died Thursday morning in East St. Louis after crashing into the rear of a tractor-trailer that had stopped on Interstate 64 because of a mechanical problem, authorities said.

Zachary M. Landry was fatally injured in the collision, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said. Landry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck had stopped in an eastbound lane on I-64 at Milepost 2 at approximately 1:53 a.m. Thursday and the driver of a passenger car failed to reduce speed and rear-ended the truck, according to preliminary information released by Illinois State Police.

The truck driver was not injured in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation and no other information was released.