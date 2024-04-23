Coroner IDs 65-year-old man suspected of shooting, killing Ada County sheriff’s deputy

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the Boise man who police said shot and killed an Ada County sheriff’s deputy.

Dennis Mulqueen shot Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy Tobin Bolter in the neck after the deputy pulled him over for a traffic stop just before 9 p.m. Saturday near the area of West Overland Road and South Raymond Street on the Boise Bench, according to authorities. Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said Bolter “never even made it to the window,” the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

Police said Mulqueen, 65, fled the scene, and a nearby citizen called 911 until the paramedics arrived. He was later found outside a home on South Jackson Street late Saturday, when police attempted for “quite some time” to apprehend him peacefully, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said. Mulqueen fired at officers, prompting a Boise officer, who hasn’t been identified, to fire back and shoot him in the chest, according to Winegar and the Coroner’s Office.

Mulqueen was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died in the emergency room around just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Coroner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide. No other officers were injured in the shooting, according to police. Bolter, who joined the Sheriff’s Office in January from the Meridian Police Department, died Sunday morning. He was 27.

“It will take a long time for healing,” Clifford said at a news conference just after Bolter died. “It’s one of those things that can never be forgotten.”

Mulqueen had a $3,000 warrant out for his arrest stemming from a 2023 DUI, online court records showed. A judge issued a warrant for his arrest after he missed a hearing in December.