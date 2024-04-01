Coroner identifies victim that was hit by vehicle in Fresno. Driver left the scene

The man that was killed by a vehicle Saturday morning was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Ervin Price, 49, of Fresno was killed just after 1 a.m. when a 2015 Land Rover was going southbound 41 to westbound 180 at an unknown speed and failed to negotiate the curb and went off the roadway, CHP said.

The vehicle traveled up the roadway and struck Price who was in the encampment, CHP said.

Price was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled on foot, CHP said.