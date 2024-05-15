Coroner identifies Tuesday gunshot victim

May 15—The Lawrence County coroner identified David Alan Rashid, 60, as the man who died of a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon on the New Castle's East Side.

Coroner Richard "R.J." Johnson said an autopsy was to be performed Wednesday in Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County.

New Castle police with rifles out surrounded a house on East Washington Street near Arlington Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. after gunfire erupted in the neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find Rashid of East Washington Street dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, on the back porch of a house at 1410 E. Washington St.

Police said reports were that shots were exchanged between the deceased and at least one other shooter who reportedly was in the alley behind 1408 E. Washington St. Police said they are continuing the investigation Wednesday to determine what occurred.

