Coroner identifies truck driver killed in fiery crash

NAPPANEE — The driver of a tanker truck killed in a crash last week has been identified by authorities.

Jeffery Kendall, 50, of Plymouth, Indiana, died of thermal injuries, Elkhart County Coroner Merv Miller said Thursday.

The manner of death was listed as accidental.

The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred on May 24 west of the city on Tomahawk Trail near ATC Trailers.

Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation showed the straight-truck tanker, filled with flammable material, was traveling south when ran off the road to the right and lost control.

As the truck came back onto the roadway, it rolled onto its right side and continued to slide. As the truck slid, it caught on fire and spun around, coming to rest facing north in the northbound lane.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead on the scene. The coroner waited to make positive identification of the driver following an autopsy, the report said.