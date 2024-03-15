Coroner identifies shooting victims found in car; Shreveport Police investigate as homicides

Shreveport is reporting 15 homicides so far this year following the death of a man and woman.

According to Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, Erica Pitts, 30, and Tavarae Loneman, 28, were found shot to death in a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Shreveport Police Department was dispatched at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Clanton Street and St. Vincent Avenue on reports of a parked car with its engine running.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Pitts and Loneman shot numerous times and dead.

This couple's death is under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Crime

