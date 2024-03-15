Coroner identifies shooting victims found in car; Shreveport Police investigate as homicides
Shreveport is reporting 15 homicides so far this year following the death of a man and woman.
According to Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, Erica Pitts, 30, and Tavarae Loneman, 28, were found shot to death in a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Shreveport Police Department was dispatched at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Clanton Street and St. Vincent Avenue on reports of a parked car with its engine running.
Upon arrival, officers discovered Pitts and Loneman shot numerous times and dead.
This couple's death is under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.
