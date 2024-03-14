Coroner identifies second victim of former Elks Lodge building fire in Cathedral City

The former Elks Lodge, the site of a deadly fire, as seen in Cathedral City, Calif., on March 13, 2024.

The Riverside County coroner's office has identified a second person who died in a fire at the former Elk's Lodge building in Cathedral City on Saturday.

Josee Vanbuskirk, 37, was one of three victims in the fire. The coroner's office lists her as a resident of both Cathedral City and Wasilla, Alaska.

Phillip Pape, 46, of Cathedral City was identified on Monday. The third victim's identity has not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

The fatal fire was reported around 7 a.m. on East Palm Canyon Drive, by the Goodwill Store and Donation Center. Firefighters rescued two people from inside the building before the roof collapsed. One of them died at the scene and the other was taken to Eisenhower Medical Center in critical condition. They later found two others who had died from their injuries.

An official from Elk's Lodge told The Desert Sun the organization sold the building three years ago and it was vacant. Fire chief Michael Contreras said the entire backside of the building collapsed and it has been red tagged, which means it is uninhabitable. He told The Desert Sun would be some time before they would know what caused the fire.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Second victim identified in fatal Cathedral City fire