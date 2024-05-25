Coroner identifies Peoria woman found dead in Illinois River

A Peoria woman was identified as the person who was found in the Illinois River on Friday.

The Peoria County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Seiarra (Waddell) DeLasso, 37. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The Peoria County Sheriff's Office responded to Mosiac Fertilizer in the 8700 block of Cargill Road around 1:45 p.m. Friday. An employee found a female body floating in the river about 20 feet from the shore, the Sheriff's Office said.

