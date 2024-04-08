Coroner identifies pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-85 in Anderson County

Several sections of I-85 in Anderson County were closed on Saturday night after a pedestrian was fatally struck by multiple vehicles while walking between mile marker 29 and 30, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office.

The accident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a Hyundai Elantra was traveling north on I-85 when it collided with an individual.

The individual was later identified as 40-year-old Joshua Jacobie Andrews of Greenville, according to a release sent by the coroner's office Sunday morning.

Andrews died from multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore wrote in the release.

A preliminary investigation found that Andrews got out of a vehicle near I-85 exit 27 and began walking into traffic when he was struck by multiple vehicles. Andrews succumbed to his injuries at the scene, the coroner said.

Alcohol appeared to be a contributing factor, the coroner's office said. However, the manner of death is still under investigation.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Coroner's Office are investigating the case.

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Pedestrian killed on I-85 in Anderson Saturday identified