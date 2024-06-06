Coroner identifies one of two men killed Monday in shooting at Krumm Park vigil

The Franklin County Coroner's Office identified one of two men killed at a shooting Monday night during a vigil for a woman killed in a separate shooting.

Lonnie Johnston, 29, was pronounced dead at 10:07 p.m. at Krumm Park, located at 854 Alton Avenue. A second man who died in the shooting has yet to be positively identified, a spokesperson for the Franklin County Coroner's Office said.

Columbus police use yellow tape to cordon off a crime scene.

Columbus police said a shooting took place at the park just before 10 p.m. Detectives believe multiple shooters were involved.

Police have not said whether Johnston and the other man shot were attending the vigil or happened to be in the park at the time. About 50 people were in the park for a vigil for Da'Mya Cummerlander, who was shot and killed early Sunday in the 2600 block of Woodsedge Road.

Kenneth Hairston, 20, of the Northeast Side, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and having a weapon under disability in Cummerlander's death on Tuesday. He told police a gun in his hands fired and struck Cummerlander by accident while he and others were playing with firearms at a party.

Columbus police requested that anyone with photos or video of the shooting at the vigil upload it for police to review. Anyone with any information about the shooting should call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Coroner identifies one of two men killed in Monday's vigil shooting