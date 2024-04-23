Coroner identifies McArthur woman thrown from truck with dog after she drove into tree

The Shasta County Coroner's Office released the name of a woman killed in a single-vehicle collision last Friday April 19 in McArthur.

The collision happened before 6:30 p.m. on Day Road, north of Iris Road, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Kenneth Giordano.

Rebecca Shawn Estes of McArthur, age 50, was driving her red Ford Ranger above the speed limit when she veered off the road and hit a tree, Giordano said.

Estes wasn't wearing a seat belt when the impact threw her and her Chihuahua out of the truck, he said.

First responders found Estes' body of at the site of the accident. They said she died at the scene, according to a report issued Tuesday by Chief Deputy Coroner Lt. Tyler Thompson.

No one else was in the truck, according to Giordano.

The sheriff's office withheld Estes' name until the coroner did a postmortem examination and Estes' family was informed about her death, according to Thompson's report.

Shasta County Animal Control took custody of the dog and is caring for the animal's injuries until a family member can claim it, Giordano said.

The CHP and Shasta County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the case, Thompson said.

Investigators have no further information regarding why Estes was speeding and events that led to her veering off the road, Giordano said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Redding CHP at 530-225-0500.

