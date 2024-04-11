Coroner identifies man whose body was found decomposed in a van

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A forensic pathologist found no signs of trauma or injuries on Jason Daniel Gee, 40, whose badly decomposed body was found Tuesday afternoon in the back of a white van parked behind Tractor Supply, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Thursday.

Gee's identity was confirmed Thursday afternoon, Costello said, noting that the cause of death and manner of death are pending toxicology reports, which can take up to eight weeks to get results.

Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office/file photo

Norfolk & Southern employees called police about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday after they smelled what they believed to be the odor of a dead body, Lafayette police said.

A flatbed trailer was hitched to the white work van, and Gee was found in the cargo area of the van, where investigators also found blankets and a dresser, according to the coroner's office.

A December paycheck stub from a local manufacturer was also found inside the van, Costello said.

Tractor Supply employees told investigators that Gee didn't cause any problems and was tidy, so they didn't call the police when he started parking on Arletta Court, behind the store, Costello said Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Coroner IDs man whose body was found in van near Tractor Supply Co.