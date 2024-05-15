Coroner identifies man shot and killed during altercation in Merced

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed in Merced on Monday, as 36-year-old Dennis Xiong of Merced, according to Deputy Michael Domingue.

Merced Police officers responded at about 8 p.m. Monday, after the department received numerous calls regarding a shooting in the 1700 block of Conestoga Drive. Authorities said it appears there was some type of altercation between at lest two people before the shooting occurred.

According to authorities, Xiong was struck by the gunfire and died of his injuries.

Police detectives canvassed the area looking for any possible witnesses or video surveillance. The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Arias at 209-769-3010 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.