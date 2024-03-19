Coroner identifies man killed in Pekin crash on Sunday

The Tazewell County coroner has identified the 51-year-old man who died after being involved in a one vehicle accident in Pekin on March 17.

Dennis Speck, a resident of Mapleton, was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m Sunday. According to the coroner, Speck died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Police responded to the accident, which occurred at the intersection of Mennonite Church Road and Illinois Route 9, at just after 2:32 p.m. Speck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

More: Peoria County deputy arrested for alleged DUI after accident with marked squad car

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Tazewell County coroner identifies Mapleton man killed in Pekin crash