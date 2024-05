The Montgomery County Coroner’s Officer has identified the man killed in a shooting in Kettering on Friday.

The coroner has identified the man as Leo August, 67.

News Center 7 previously that Kettering police arrested 37-year-old Justin August after a 911 call brought them to the 2700 block of Haig Avenue.

