Coroner identifies Hardeeville man, woman shot to death in double homicide Tuesday

The Jasper County Coroner’s Office has named the two Hardeeville residents who were shot to death near an apartment complex in southeastern city limits Tuesday afternoon.

Alesia Dykes, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after gunfire rang out around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. Bernard Lyles, 38, was rushed to Coastal Carolina Hospital but later succumbed to his multiple gunshot wounds. Their autopsies would be performed Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to Coroner Willie P. Aiken.

The double homicide occurred at the Walsh Drive Apartments, a public housing complex located off S.C. 46 (Main Street). A multi-hour manhunt for the suspected shooter led police to Ridgeland, about 15 miles away, where they arrested New York resident Charles Saunders.

The update sent by officials did not include Saunders’ age, and it was unknown whether he lives in the area of Jasper County. A spokesperson for the Hardeeville Police Department could not be reached for additional information.

At the request of Hardeeville police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will assist in the investigation.

