Coroner identifies Hammond man killed in Portage

The Porter County Coroner released the name of a Hammond man who was shot to death in Portage early Monday.

Darion Anderson, 20, was found shot shortly after 12:35 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 5300 block of Aspen Avenue. Officers and paramedics provided medical assistance, but Anderson died at the scene.

In a news release, the coroner’s office said the cause and manner of Anderson’s death are still pending the results of an autopsy and a toxicology report.

Police said Monday that they have identified a person of interest, but the investigation is ongoing.