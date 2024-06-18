Coroner identifies Boise man on motorcycle who went missing before Father’s Day

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified a Boise man who was found dead after he went missing over the weekend.

Jason Van Winkle, 45, was found in a field near West Harvard and North Orchard streets, where he appeared to have been involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle collision, according to a news release from the Coroner’s Office. The agency listed his cause of death as traumatic head and neck injuries and manner of death as accidental.

The Boise Police Department posted on social media Monday evening that law enforcement was looking for a missing man, whose family became concerned when he didn’t show up for Father’s Day. He was last seen driving his motorcycle on Gowen Road, behind the Boise Airport, according to the post.

Five hours later, police updated their post to say he was found dead with no evidence of foul play.

“Thank you to everyone who expressed concern for Jason,” Boise Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.