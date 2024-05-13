Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in Friday night accident

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello identified 20-year-old Jacob Devine of Towson, Maryland, as the bicyclist killed about 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Indiana 26 West.

Devine was riding eastbound when a westbound Toyota sports utility vehicle driven by a juvenile driver crossed the centerline and struck him, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Devine died at the scene from the blunt-force injuries suffered in the collision with the SUV. The manner of death is pending the results of toxicology tests, Coroner Carrie Costello said.

Devine's death came roughly six hours after motorcyclist Cole Groshon, 18, died in a crash at the intersection of Tippecanoe County Roads 800 South and 200 East.

Groshon's autopsy was also performed Monday afternoon, but Costello will not release the results until Groshon's next of kin are notified.

Groshon was westbound on Tippecanoe County Road 800 South when Patricia Harwood, 85, of Crawfordsville, turned her eastbound minivan in front Groshon. Both the motorcycle and the minivan burst into flames after the 6 p.m. Friday crash.

Groshon was ejected from the motorcycle, and the Harwood and her passenger, Daniel Harwood, 84, of Crawfordsville, managed to get out of the van.

Paramedics rushed Groshon to an area hospital, where he died Saturday morning from his injuries, according to Costello.

The Harwoods suffered injuries that were not life threatening, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

