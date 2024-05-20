Coroner identifies 50-year-old Florence woman killed in Friday morning crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 50-year-old woman died Friday morning in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 301 in Florence County, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Michelle Bandola of Florence was on her way to work at the Medical University of South Carolina when her car was hit by an SUV that crossed the centerline, von Lutcken said. Two other people were hurt in the crash, which happened just before 7 a.m. near S. Wallace Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2023 GMC Canyon pickup truck and a 2022 Kia Rio were traveling south on Highway 301 when they were hit by a 2006 Lexus SUV that was traveling north.

Bandola, who was driving the Kia, was the only person in the vehicle and died after being taken to a local hospital, according to the highway patrol. The drivers of the GMC Canyon and the Lexus were also alone in their vehicles and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

