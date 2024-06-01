UPDATE: Coroner identifies 23-year-old killed in Springfield stabbing

UPDATE at 3:30 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of the 23-year-old killed in a stabbing early Saturday morning.

According to Coroner Jim Allmon, Michael Gristy, 23 of Springfield, was pronounced dead in the HSHS St. John’s Hospital emergency room at 5:09 a.m., shortly after he was transported from the crime scene.

UPDATE: Police share new details on Friday I-74 crashes

Allmon said an autopsy today revealed that Gristy died from multiple stab wounds.

The Sangamon County Coroner and Springfield Police Department are continuing to investigate.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed in Springfield early Saturday morning, according to Springfield Police.

Police said around 4:33 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of East North Grand after a report that a man was stabbed. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim inside a vehicle, bleeding from a stab wound.

Two Champaign men injured in early morning shooting, police investigating

He was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment but didn’t survive.

Police also responded to the 3000 block of Louise Lane where they say the stabbing happened. They quickly found a person of interest who detectives are interviewing at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. No more information is available at this time.

Springfield Police encourge anyone with information about this incident to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.