Coroner identifies 20-year-old killed in Marion drive-by shooting

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a drive-by shooting last week.

Kevin Jermaine Legette II was killed in last Thursday evening’s shooting, Deputy Coroner Jim Gray said. He died after being shot on McMillan Street.

Another person was injured in a drive-by shooting the same night on Wallace Circle, Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said. Their condition was not immediately available.

Flowers said there are no suspects or arrests in the shootings to this point.

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

