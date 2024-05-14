Coroner identifies 19-year-old as victim killed in Middletown triple shooting

A 19-year-old has been identified as the only victim killed in a triple shooting in Middletown last weekend, officials said.

Devonte Beverly died of a gunshot wound at the intersection of Sheffield Street and Selden Avenue on Sunday, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office.

Middletown police responded around 3:25 a.m. Sunday to the 1700 block of Sheffield Street for a report of gunshots. Officers found that three people had been shot while sitting in a car, investigators said.

Two of the three were taken to Atrium Medical Center for treatment. Beverly was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to call detectives at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Middletown triple shooting: Coroner IDs 19-year-old as slain victim