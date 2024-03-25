Coroner identifies 12-year-old boy killed in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Fresno

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the 12-year-old killed boy in a rollover crash on Highway 99 on Saturday.

Ian Brady died when the pickup truck he was riding in lost control near Clovis Avenue. The boy was thrown from the truck when it rolled. He died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three others, include two teenagers, were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. and the CHP believes it was weather-related.

Brady’s identity was confirmed Monday morning. He was from Parlier.