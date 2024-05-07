Coroner ID’s person who fell from stands at Ohio Stadium during commencement ceremony
The person killed after falling at Ohio Stadium during the university’s spring commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon has been identified.
The woman was identified as 53-year-old Larissa Brady, WBNS reported. A spokesperson for the Ohio State University said she fell from the stands.
Columbus police said medics pronounced the person deceased at 12:25 p.m. The commencement began at noon.
Details surrounding Brady’s death remain under investigation at this time.
