Coroner ID’s person who fell from stands at Ohio Stadium during commencement ceremony

The person killed after falling at Ohio Stadium during the university’s spring commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon has been identified.

>> Previous Coverage: 1 dead after falling from stands at Ohio Stadium during commencement ceremony

The woman was identified as 53-year-old Larissa Brady, WBNS reported. A spokesperson for the Ohio State University said she fell from the stands.

>> Suspects caught on camera breaking into multiple local smoke shops

Columbus police said medics pronounced the person deceased at 12:25 p.m. The commencement began at noon.

Details surrounding Brady’s death remain under investigation at this time.

We will continue updating this story as new details become available.