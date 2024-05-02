Coroner ID’s man dead after shooting at Dayton home

The man dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Thursday as 29-year-old Tommie Lee Shreck.

Around 3 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the first block of West Norman Avenue for reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

When officers arrived on scene they found Shreck dead inside of the home, according to Sgt. Creigee Coleman with Dayton Police Department.

The homeowner was on scene and is being interviewed by homicide detectives, Coleman said.

At this time, police said the homeowner is not considered a suspect.

A neighbor spoke to News Center 7 anonymously about what she saw, she asked to be referred to as “D.”

“D” said she was sitting on her porch when she saw cruisers line up in front of the home.

She said a father and son live there, and while police were investigating, the son joined her on the porch to say what happened.

“He told me somebody had broken into the house,” she said. “Then he said that next thing he knew the the dude was sitting in his dad’s bed.” “D” said.

She said the son told her the man said something to the dad and then the shooting happened.

News Center 7 obtained a call for service log which details what a 911 caller told dispatchers.

In a 911 call, the man told dispatchers someone was shot in the kitchen and they were barely breathing.

“D” thinks the dad was acting in self-defense.

“He’s protecting his house. He’s protecting his son and everything else, I probably would have did the same thing. I’m not even gonna lie,” she said.

She has been living on this street for a couple of months, she said break-ins have not been uncommon.

“We all try to live happily and everything and people just coming over and destroying stuff,” “D” said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-2677 (333-COPS).

We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.