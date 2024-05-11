Coroner ID’s 21-year-old Fresno man killed after colliding with semi carrying grapefruit

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed in a two-vehicle collision on Thursday night.

Cedric Gonzalez, 21, of Fresno was killed when his sedan was pinned underneath a big rig. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded to the crash at 9:47 p.m. at Highway 41 and South Avenue near Easton.

CHP said a 57-year-old was driving a semi truck that was loaded with grapefruit where he stopped in the westbound lane of South Avenue at the intersection at a stop sign while preparing to make a left turn.

The driver crossed the northbound lanes and stopped in the intersection waiting for southbound traffic to pass before completing his left turn.

CHP said his trailer blocked the No. 1 northbound lane of Highway 41 when Gonzalez was in his Nissan going northbound and approached the stopped truck and trailer and failed to change lanes before colliding with the left rear side of the semi.

Gonzalez was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor, CHP said.

The investigation is ongoing.