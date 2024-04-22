Coroner gives update on inmate death at Lerdo Jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for an inmate at Lerdo Jail.

On March 3, Jocelin Berly Alvarez, 30, of Los Angeles, was found unresponsive at the pre-trial facility. The coroner’s office says an autopsy determined Alvarez died of Fentanyl, Xylazine, and other drug intoxication.

The manner of death has been ruled accidental.

