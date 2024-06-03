Coroner: East Berlin man, 33, identified as victim of fatal weekend crash in Adams County

The victim of a fatal crash in East Berlin over the weekend was identified by the Adams County Coroner's office.

Eric Sterner, 33, of East Berlin, died in the crash that occurred on the 100 block of West King Street Saturday morning around 9:21 a.m., June 1, 2024, in East Berlin Borough, according to state police and the Adams County Coroner's office.

Sterner, who was the driver of a Honda sedan, died after his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a dump truck head-on, according to a press release by Pennsylvania State Police.

Previously reported One dead after East Berlin wreck involving dump truck: coroner

A dump truck and a sedan at the scene of a fatal crash on West King Street between a sedan and a dump truck, Saturday, June 1, 2024, in East Berlin Borough.

Despite resuscitation efforts by EMS personnel on the scene, Sterner succumbed to his injuries in an ambulance on the scene, police and the coroner's office said.

Sterner was not wearing his seat belt when the crash occurred, said Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill, and died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Fire police shut down West King Street at Abbottstown Street near the scene of a fatal crash on West King Street between a sedan and a dump truck, Saturday, June 1, 2024, in East Berlin Borough.

The two occupants of the dump truck received suspected minor injuries in the crash, state police said, and both were transported to Gettysburg Hospital following the crash.

Sterner had been headed eastbound on West King Street at approximately 40 miles per hour when his sedan crossed over the double yellow lines and struck the Dodge dump truck, which was headed westbound at approximately 35 miles per hour, according to state police.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: East Berlin man identified as victim of fatal crash in Adams Co.