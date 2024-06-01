Coroner called to East Berlin wreck involving dump truck

The Adams County Coroner was called to the scene of a fatal wreck in East Berlin Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a vehicle crash on West King Street at Second Avenue in East Berlin Borough at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, according to Adams County 911 records.

A dump truck and a sedan are seen at the scene of a fatal crash on West King Street between a sedan and a dump truck, Saturday, June 1, 2024, in East Berlin Borough.

The Adams County Coroner was seen arriving on the scene of the crash, which involved a dump truck and a sedan.

Fire police shut down West King Street from Abbottstown Street to Third Street to conduct a crash reconstruction.

Fire police shut down West King Street at Abbottstown Street near the scene of a fatal crash on West King Street between a sedan and a dump truck, Saturday, June 1, 2024, in East Berlin Borough.

Northeast Adams Fire & EMS was on scene along with Community Life Team EMS and Pennsylvania State Police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Coroner called to Adams Co. wreck involving dump truck