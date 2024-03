The coroner’s office is responding to a crash in Perry Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers are responding to the crash in the area of Little Richmond Road and Johnsville Brookville Road. The crash was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m.

OSHP confirmed the coroner’s office was called to the scene of the crash.

