Coroner called to crash near Dayton International Airport

The coroner’s office has been called to respond to a crash near the Dayton International Airport.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed troopers are responding to the crash in the area of Boeing Drive and Terminal Drive. The crash happened around 2:19 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

OSHP confirmed with News Center 7 that the coroner’s office was called to the scene of the crash.

A spokesperson for the Dayton International Airport said flights are departing on time at the airport.

Vehicle traffic has been rerouted so travelers can get to the parking lots and to the terminal, the spokesperson said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.