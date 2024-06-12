Coroner: Body found in Athens identified as homeless man

A body found on June 2 in a wooded area off North Avenue in Athens was identified Wednesday as a homeless man.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said the State Crime Lab notified him that 62-year-old Timothy Scott Brown was positively identified through fingerprints.

However, the cause of death remains unresolved, he said, but more tests are pending.

Brown’s body was found in some woods adjacent to the Georgia Division of Family Services, where a homeless camp was once established, but later removed.

Another homeless man found the decomposing body of a white male at about 2 p.m. June 2 as he was walking in the area, according to Athens-Clarke police.

The 36-year-old man contacted police about the body, but he was later arrested after police discovered he was wanted on a probation violation warrant.

Wilson said he located relatives in Dacula and Putnam County and notified them of Brown’s death.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Body found June 2 in wooded area identified as homeless Athens man