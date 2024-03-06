Coronation Street's Tracy surprises Amy as Tommy storyline continues

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street Tracy Barlow is set to give Amy a big shock as the Tommy Oprington affair storyline continues.

Footballer Tommy started sleeping with Tracy when he was hired to do some decorating work, but they couldn't keep it secret for long.

In scenes set to air next Wednesday (March 13), Tracy invites Amy for lunch at the Bistro, but when Amy turns up, she's stunned and disappointed to see that Tommy is there too.

ITV

Tracy, clearly serious about continuing things with Tommy, tells Amy that she thinks it would be nice for them to get to know each other.

An impressed Amy tries to take advantage of the situation by ordering the most expensive champagne.

Will Amy and Tommy manage to put aside their differences and get along, or will she remain loyal to Steve McDonald?

ITV

Tommy actor Matt Millburn recently told Digital Spy that he thinks his character does feel somewhat guilty over the whole situation.

"I think Tommy feels sorry for Steve," he said. "He never wanted this to happen. He never saw Steve as a threat, from a confrontational point of view or physically.

"But when you're crushing someone's view and dream of their idol, it's not very nice. On top of that, it's his wife so it's not the ideal situation and Tommy is very aware of that. He doesn't want to rub Steve's nose in it more than the actual situation has itself, I suppose."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

