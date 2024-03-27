Coronation Street's Roy risks another big mistake in Lauren mystery

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Roy Cropper is once again going to do something very risky in the Lauren Bolton mystery storyline next week.

Roy was the last person to see Lauren before she disappeared and has since become the number one suspect on social media and for police, especially DS Swain. He hasn't exactly helped himself by doing things like turning up to Lauren's vigil and giving a speech, either.

In scenes set to air next week (Wednesday, April 3), Bernie Winter discovers that someone has posted the contact details for Lauren's mum Kerry online.

Roy is appalled at the situation but Evelyn Plummer warns him not to try and contact Kerry, even if his intentions are honourable.

Of course, Roy goes and does just that, leaving her a message expressing his dearest sympathies.

But with all the attention on Roy at the moment, will this end up being a massive mistake?

This week's episodes have seen the return of Roy's sleepwalking, a long-running health condition that surfaces whenever he faces really difficult times in his life, such as the deaths of his parents, or his big operation last year.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee Bailey has offered to help Roy to clear his name, but has admitted that she is worried about how he will be able to afford his legal fees should things end up going to court.

What really has happened to Lauren? And will things be solved before Roy's entire life is ruined?

