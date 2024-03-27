Coronation Street's Maria Connor to struggle with more fears for Liam

Note: This story discusses topics including suicidal ideation/thoughts and bullying.



Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Maria Connor will leave work in a panic next week as she continues to worry about her son Liam.

Liam recently opened up to his mum and Gary about the full extent of his devastating bullying ordeal, after the pair made the shocking discovery that Liam had been researching ways to end his own life.

Since then, Maria has been keeping a close eye on her son and his mental health, including sleeping on his bedroom floor and home-schooling him.

ITV

In scenes airing on Monday (April 1) and Tuesday (April 2), David warns Maria that Audrey will start looking to replace her if she doesn't return to work very soon.

Although Maria is aware that her family need the money, she tells Gary she isn't quite ready to leave Liam.

However, after Gary assures Maria that he'll keep a close eye on Liam, she nervously heads off to work.

ITV

While Maria and Audrey discuss hairstyle options with a bride to be at the salon, Maria glances at an app on her phone that allows her to watch Gary and Liam in the flat through a hidden camera.

She stops to check the app again while working on the bride's hair, but starts to panic when Liam disappears into the bathroom.

After checking her phone once again to find that Liam still hasn't emerged from the bathroom, Maria grabs her bag and hurries back to the flat.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Coronation Street has been working on Liam's storyline with support from the National Bullying Helpline (0300 323 0169 between 9am-5pm on weekdays, and 10am-12 midday on Saturdays, or email help@nationalbullyinghelpline.co.uk).



Further organisations which can offer help include Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

