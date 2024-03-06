Coronation Street's Linda Hancock upsets Gemma again over Joseph

Coronation Street spoilers follow.



Coronation Street's Linda Hancock is set to upset Gemma Winter again as Joseph's storyline continues.

The pair have been at loggerheads since Linda accused Gemma of poisoning her grandson earlier this year. Following multiple trips to the hospital, Joseph was later diagnosed with Lyme disease.

In scenes set to air next week, Linda talks to Chesney about Joseph's schoolwork and suggests he'd benefit from a private education at Oakhill School. Chesney is then shocked when Linda offers to pay the school fees.

Later in the week, Gemma hides the Oakhill school prospectus in a drawer and urges Chesney to get Linda to back off.

In the Rovers, Izzy and Gemma condemn Linda for how she favours Joseph over her other grandchildren, Jake and the quadruplets.

Dee-Dee and Paul then point out to Gemma that Oakhill would be a once in a lifetime opportunity for Joseph, and that she shouldn't let him suffer over her feud with Linda. Will Gemma take their advice?

The soap's producer Iain MacLeod previously spoke to Digital Spy to tease Linda's future, confirming that the character will remain on the cobbles for longer than anticipated.

"[The story is] going to be a long runner for us. I suppose the tease that I might give you is that we are taking the very original story played with Ken Barlow as our inspiration," he said.

"So, our inspiration from this dates right back to 1960, in terms of what happens next and it's all catalysed by Linda's arrival. I'd rather not say too much more."

MacLeod added: "But I suppose the foundational dynamic in the Barlow family when we first met them was that Ken was one thing and his family was subtly something else. It's basically taking its inspiration from that kind of foundational dynamic in the Barlow household."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

