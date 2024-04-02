Coronation Street's Daisy left upset as Ryan rejects her

Coronation Street spoilers follow.



Coronation Street's Daisy Midgeley will be left upset next week as her boyfriend Ryan Connor rejects her.

Daisy's shameful secret over The Rovers Return's re-opening was recently revealed, with her step-mum Jenny Connor telling Carla Barlow that they had used stolen money from The Underworld to buy the pub.

In order to buy back the Rovers, Daisy used Stephen Reid's journal to access his secret bank account details and track down the money he stole from Carla.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street confirms Eliza Woodrow's exit decision

In scenes set to air on Monday, April 8, Daisy faces the repercussions of her actions as the Weatherfield residents find out about how The Rovers was saved.

Daisy arrives for work, remaining hopeful that Carla can't fire her as her name is on the deeds. Despite working together to buy The Rovers with the stolen money, Jenny tells Daisy to leave.

Later, Daisy calls at the Street Cars flat to reveal to Ryan that she's lost everything now that her secret's out and admits that she doesn't want to lose him too.

Daisy's admission doesn't go down well with her new love interest, who orders her to leave the flat. Could this already be the end of the road for the pair?

ITV

Related: Coronation Street confirms devastating news for Roy in Lauren story

Ahead of Daisy's secret being exposed, actress Charlotte Jordan revealed that her character had been "terrified" at the prospect of Carla finding out the truth.

"She's terrified of Carla finding out that she's committed fraud in order to get the Rovers. It's very high stakes so she is scared of Carla finding out the truth and obviously Daisy does not want to go to prison!" she said.

When asked whether Daisy feels any guilt over the money she stole, Jordan explained: "I think she's not thinking about her actions that deeply. Daisy is viewing the money as Stephen's money instead of Carla's money. Otherwise, it's a bit too personal and a bit too close to home."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage







You Might Also Like