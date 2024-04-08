Coronation Street star reveals fan confusion over twin brother

Coronation Street star Liam McCheyne has opened up on fans stopping his twin brother thinking it's him who appears on the soap as Dylan Wilson.

Liam and his brother Connor shared the role of Dylan when they were younger before Liam returned full time in 2020.

"The funnier story is when people think Connor, my twin brother, is Dylan," Liam shared, explaining his brother sometimes has to play along.

"He'll get stopped in Manchester on his way to college and won't have enough time to say it's not him before someone has a camera asking for a picture."

The actor also said that his family have been "very supportive" about his current storyline, which involves his character Dylan bullying Liam Connor.

"My mum, dad and brother Connor have all been very supportive through this storyline," Liam said.

"My dad gives me a bit of grief saying, 'Stop bullying that kid!'. My mum has much of an actor's head on her, so I ask her to critique my scenes - which are usually facial expressions and if I'm doing too much or if there's not enough."

Speaking with Digital Spy about his return to the soap, Liam explained both he and his brother were up for the role of Dylan in 2020 and it was a hard decision for Corrie producers.

"They couldn't decide here at Corrie who would be cast, so they sent it to an external casting agency in London. They literally went off my CV, based on the fact that I'd just come off Last Tango," he said.

"That was hard to take for Connor, because he was very good. But we've both agreed in the past, and we've said publicly in the press, that it's led to another opportunity for him. Acting wasn't his thing in the end and it's opened another door for him."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

