Coronation Street star Liam McCheyne explains Dylan's exit dilemma

Coronation Street star Liam McCheyne has opened up on his character Dylan Wilson's big exit dilemma.

Recent scenes have seen Dylan's mum Violet Wilson return after it was revealed Mason Radcliffe and Dylan had been bullying Liam Connor.

Following the drama, Violet insisted that Dylan move back to London with her. Next week, Dylan's dad Sean Tully urges Violet to reconsider and let Dylan stay in Weatherfield with him. Dylan, himself, is also apprehensive about the move and wants to stay and make things right.

Liam said: "At the end of the day, Dylan is a good kid at heart and really wants to fix things. He’s just been led down a bad path, which happens frequently, but people can come back round. Dylan has run away too many times and now he’s focused on making things right."

On whether moving away to escape Mason is a tempting prospect, Liam thinks not.

"Dylan want to stand up to Mason," he said. "Of course he’s going to be intimidated and scared of him, that’s not going to change overnight, but he has to stand up for himself and Liam now.

"At this point, he knows what Liam is going through and this has really opened Dylan's eyes and made him step back and think 'wow, we really have dragged you through hell'. He’s done something wrong, so it’s time he makes it right."

Dylan eventually admits to Violet that he'd prefer to stay in Weatherfield, but has his mum's mind already been made up?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

