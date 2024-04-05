Coronation Street star Liam McCheyne explains Dylan's runaway plan

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street star Liam McCheyne has spoken about his character Dylan Wilson's drastic decision in next week's trial episode.

Dylan is due to give evidence against Mason Radcliffe in court as part of the ITV soap's ongoing bullying and knife crime storyline.

The teenager has promised to do the right thing by telling the truth about Mason threatening Liam Connor with a zombie knife. However, he's now reluctant to testify as Mason has threatened him and his father Sean Tully.

In Monday's episode (April 8), Dylan suggests to Liam that they should both do a disappearing act rather than risk their safety by angering Mason in court.

Speaking about next week's scenes, Liam explained: "Dylan is feeling very nervous, which is expected going to court.

"It's got to the point now that he realises the extent of how far he and Mason have gone, which is quite overwhelming. He definitely feels out of his depth.

"I don't actually think Dylan knows himself what's going through his head. He's a very troubled young lad and feels like he hasn't got an adult figure to actually turn to, due to the attitude and the way he's treated his dad over the past few months.

"He's lied to everyone at No.11, so although he's brought this upon himself, he feels like he needs that adult figure around to offer him a bit of advice and without that, he feels the best option is to run away."

Dylan managed to conceal his involvement in Liam's bullying ordeal for months, but the truth was eventually exposed when Sean went through his phone and found abusive messages that he'd sent to his former friend.

On Dylan's reaction to everything being out in the open, Liam continued: "I think eventually Dylan will be relieved but at this stage, I don't think he is because he is obviously ashamed of his actions and expects things to continue to get worse.

"He's very scared and overwhelmed and he never anticipated that it would come to this extent.

"At the beginning of this storyline, Dylan and Mason's relationship was more of a banter, playful and mischievous relationship, which has obviously developed into something more dangerous with the extreme lengths Mason will go to, which is something Dylan is only learning now."

Corrie spoilers for next week have confirmed that Dylan and Liam both go missing on the day of the trial, but viewers will have to tune in to find out whether they eventually appear in court or not.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Coronation Street has been working on Liam's storyline with support from the National Bullying Helpline (0300 323 0169 between 9am-5pm on weekdays, and 10am-12 midday on Saturdays, or email help@nationalbullyinghelpline.co.uk).

Further organisations which can offer help include Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393. Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

