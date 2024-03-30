Coronation Street star Alex Bain calls for Jacob Hay return

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street star Alex Bain has called for the return of ex-character Jacob Hay (played by Jack James Ryan) to the soap.

Alex recently announced to fans that he would be signing off from his role as Simon Barlow, after nearly 16 years on the soap.

Speaking to Inside Soap ahead of his exit, Alex revealed that he'd like to see Jacob return after the character made a surprise departure from the show last year.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street star Simon Gregson discusses possible new direction for Steve

After being asked which Corrie character – past or present – he'd like to see play Simon's best friend, Alex chose Jacob.

"I'd like Jack James Ryan to come back and be Simon's friend, I think that would be brilliant," he said.

Continuing, Alex added: "I don't think Simon and Jacob would ever truly forget what happened in the past, although they could put their demons to the side and have a mutual understanding going forward."

ITV

Related: Coronation Street reveals Damon Hay and Sarah Barlow's future

Though Alex's most recent update on his departure clarified that he "still has some shooting days left," no exact exit window has been announced for Simon – who has found himself in several spots of hot water lately.

Simon confessed to driving with Sam Blakeman while he was over the legal alcohol limit, putting a huge strain on his relationship with mum Leanne Battersby's partner Nick Tilsley.

Simon pleaded guilty, meaning he avoided jail time and instead was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and a six-month driving ban.

Simon has attempted to turn his life around by seeking guidance from The Institute and its charismatic leader Rowan Cunliffe – a seemingly benevolent organisation that viewers will come to realise is a cult.



Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage





You Might Also Like