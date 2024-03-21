Coronation Street lines up major change for Sarah Barlow's plans

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street is lining up a big change in Sarah Barlow's plans with Damon Hay in new scenes.

Viewers will know that Damon has been roped into half-brother Harvey Gaskell's robbery scheme behind Sarah's back after Harvey threatened his partner's life.

Damon later pushed for a share of profits from the job, then declaring to Sarah that they could afford to buy their dream home – even while she's in the dark about the source of the money.

ITV

Related: 10 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Scenes next week will see Damon unable to make it to Sarah's son Harry's birthday due to the robbery, covering up the real reason why he will be absent. However, Sarah later learns from Ed Bailey that her partner lied to her.

In follow-on scenes airing next Friday (March 28), Sarah pops over to the corner shop flat to see estranged husband Adam, and asks if they can put the brakes on the sale of their flat for the moment.

As she wanted to sell the flat to pursue her dream home with Damon, could this be a sign that Sarah and Damon have called it quits?

ITV

ITV

Related: Coronation Street's Tina O'Brien responds to "unprovoked incident" reports

Adam tells Sarah that there is no rush, and also tentatively suggests they could become friends again. However, she declares that it is too soon and rushes off.

Why is she struggling, and what could this mean for her future with Damon?

Speaking previously about Sarah and Damon's relationship, actress Tina O'Brien admitted: "I'm really worried. I do truly believe that Damon's got her best interests at heart.

"I believe he means what he says to her, but unfortunately with the life he's led and the people that he knows, the temptations to get involved in something dodgy could be too great."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like