Coronation Street confirms Damon's sentence after dramatic exit

Coronation Street confirms Damon Hay's sentence next week after his dramatic downfall.

Damon was hauled away by armed police last week following his involvement in an armed robbery, which had been masterminded by his jailed brother Harvey Gaskell.

Upcoming episodes explore the aftermath of Damon's departure as his ex-girlfriend Sarah Barlow anxiously awaits details of his court case.

As she looks for a distraction, Sarah pays a visit to her ex-partner Gary Windass at his flat and they have a heart-to-heart.

Gary has lots on his mind as he's worried about his wife Maria amid her obsessive concern over her teenage son Liam.

Sarah listens to Gary's problems, but her focus shifts back to her own when solicitor Dee-Dee Bailey calls.

Dee-Dee explains that Damon received a six-year sentence, so won't be returning to Weatherfield anytime soon.

As Sarah breaks down in tears over the news, Gary takes her in his arms to comfort her.

Ciarán Griffiths played the role of Damon for an initial stint between December 2022 and June 2023.

The bad boy character made a comeback in January, but it's understood that his final scenes have now aired.

When Sarah paid a visit to Damon in prison last week, she offered to wait for him until he was free again.

Damon dismissed this, declaring that they were "finished" as he didn't want Sarah to put her life on hold for years.

With Damon's fate now confirmed, will Sarah get the closure she needs to move on?

Coronation Street airs these scenes on Friday, April 12.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

