Coronado HS invites community to learn on agricultural program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Community members were invited to explore the agriculture program at Coronado High School on Tuesday morning, May 21, according to the El Paso Independent School District (ISD).

An open house was held Tuesday morning for attendees to tour the student project facility to gain insight into the program, according to the school district.

Selected students from the Coronado feeder schools also attended the event and received hands-on experience surrounding program offerings at Coronado High School, according to the school district.

“Agricultural education programs in high schools, often referred to as AG programs, provide students with opportunities to learn about various aspects of agriculture, including crop production, animal science, agribusiness, agricultural mechanics, and natural resources management,” El Paso ISD said.

