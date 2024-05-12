Coronado HS to celebrate $68.3M in upgrades, improvements

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Coronado High School will mark the completion of $68.3 million of improvements at the school with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13 at the school, 100 Champions Place.

Improvements to the campus were part of a $668 million bond approved by voters in the El Paso Independent School District in 2016.

As part of the project at Coronado, the school received new classroom wings, parking areas, a state-of-the-art fieldhouse and other improvements, EPISD said in a news release.

The project also included upgrading the gymnasium and courtyard, “giving them a fresh, modern look,” the district said.

Other renovations to the West Side campus are athletic upgrades, including enhancements to the football turf, running track, and tennis courts, and new lighting for the baseball and softball fields.

El Paso ISD’s Coronado High School was first established in 1962,

