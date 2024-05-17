Cornyn statement on paused USPS changes in Texas

May 17—WASHINGTON U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy agreed to pause implementation of "Mail Processing Facility Review" changes impacting Abilene, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Lubbock, McAllen, and Midland after Cornyn and 26 of his Senate colleagues called on the United States Postal Service (USPS) to pause processing and delivery network changes that could slow down mail delivery:

"Timely and reliable mail delivery is essential for Texans, who depend on the Postal Service for everything from medication deliveries to notes from loved ones from afar," Cornyn said in the statement. "I appreciate General DeJoy's good faith effort to heed our concerns and believe this is a positive first step towards much-needed transparency, analysis, and accountability to ensure all Texans can count on this critical service."

"I will commit to pause any implementation of these moves at least until after January 1, 2025. Even then, we will advance these efforts only at a moderated pace of implementation," said Postmaster General DeJoy in his letter responding to Sen. Cornyn.

The full text of Postmaster General DeJoy's response to Sen. Cornyn can be read here.

In February, Cornyn sent a letter with Rep. McCaul to Postmaster General DeJoy urging the USPS to fix mail delivery issues that had worsened since the start of the year. Last week, Sen. Cornyn sent another letter with 26 of his bipartisan Senate colleagues to Postmaster General DeJoy and the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors calling on them to pause the planned changes to the USPS processing and delivery network that could slow down mail delivery until the potential impacts are studied by the USPS regulator, the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), and addressed by the Postal Service. The Senators have repeatedly expressed concern over the impacts these changes have had on communities across the country and the potential impact to timely mail delivery that could result from further changes. In response to this letter, Postmaster General DeJoy committed to pausing similar changes at facilities across the United States until after Jan. 1, 2025.