Cornwall farmers planting thousands of trees

Farmers in Cornwall are planting thousands of trees on their land.

It is part of a government-funded project to create more woodlands and tree cover across the county.

More than 4,000 trees have already been planted as part of pilot projects, with an overall target of 32,000 by next winter.

Councillor Martyn Alvey said the scheme is "key to creating more woodland" which helps to "lock up carbon and restore nature".

Cornwall Council's Forest for Cornwall team supports the agroforestry pilot projects with funding from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' Woodland Creation Partnership Fund.

Agroforestry involves tree-planting alongside ongoing farm production, for example livestock, arable, horticultural or orchard crops.

Trees have been planted in field corners, hedgerows, shelterbelts and orchards on farms in the Lizard, Bodmin and Ladock.

Mr Alvey, the cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "I want to thank the work of farmers and we look forward to planning for the planting of this year's projects and supporting more farmers to adopt this highly beneficial planting system."

